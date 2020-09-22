Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 290,844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 133,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

