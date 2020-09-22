Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & Alliance Data Systems (OTCMKTS:ADS) Financial Survey

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -4.04, indicating that its share price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Alliance Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.39 $278.00 million $16.39 2.75

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 1 7 6 0 2.36

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.95% Alliance Data Systems 1.73% 42.34% 2.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.