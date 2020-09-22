Proton Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Proton has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and $2.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.77 or 0.04410699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,634,902,147 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

