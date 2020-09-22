Proton Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,888.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $348,678.17 and $38,888.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04409158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,301,244,292 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

