Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 8,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $780.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.56. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders acquired 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

