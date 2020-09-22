ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $73,112.32 and $72.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00650670 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.07 or 0.14934264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,335,515 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

