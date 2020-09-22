PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTCT. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

PTCT stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

