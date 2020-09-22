Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBYI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $393.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,304,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $137,065 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.