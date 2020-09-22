Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PIM remained flat at $$4.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,308. Putnam Master Int. Income has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

