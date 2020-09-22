Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 42,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.