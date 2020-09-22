Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 190,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,936. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

