Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $521,948.58 and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00065801 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00228944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.01475942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00187889 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,333 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.