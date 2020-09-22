Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue Sells 1,025 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $93,685.00.

Q2 stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. 355,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,841. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

