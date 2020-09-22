Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

QIWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Qiwi alerts:

NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $990.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter worth $283,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Qiwi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Qiwi by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qiwi by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.