Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.31. Q&K International Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Q&K International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

About Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

