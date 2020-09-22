QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $411,161.12 and approximately $27,580.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01402075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00186696 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.