Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Up 6%

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.11. 2,178,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,082,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid (DNA)-based technologies to minimize rejection of transplanted organs by human recipients and address autoimmune diseases and allergies. The company commercializes Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

