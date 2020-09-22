Quant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $103.10 million and $2.06 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $8.54 or 0.00081233 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000443 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00114973 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008394 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

