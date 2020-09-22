Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $4,177.01 and $3.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00228194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.01479761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00182472 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.