Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0277 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Quantstamp has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $274,849.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.15 or 0.04445036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

