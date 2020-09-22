Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.74 million and $1.06 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040349 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00027735 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021944 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,162,917 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.