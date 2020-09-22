QuarkChain Price Down 10.6% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $2.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

