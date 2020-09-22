Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches Market Cap of $178,251.36

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $178,251.36 and $4,633.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

