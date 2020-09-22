Qubitica Price Tops $11.73 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $7,045.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $11.73 or 0.00111971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00079894 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000443 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043850 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008350 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

