Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Up 7.4%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 6,857,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,518,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

