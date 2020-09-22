Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $424,149.73

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $424,149.73 and $35,466.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

