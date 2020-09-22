R. H. Seale Sells 55,694 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 55,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,946,184.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 355,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,841. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,196,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,746,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

