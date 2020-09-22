Radium Reaches One Day Volume of $16,497.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $16,497.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,125,480 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,630 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

