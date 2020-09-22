Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.44. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,461 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 144.99%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

About Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

