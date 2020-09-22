Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00228944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.01475942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00187889 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

