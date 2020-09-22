Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.79 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Nanex and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $100.79 million and $6.53 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01455513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,095,860,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, QBTC, IDCM, Bittrex, Nanex, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.