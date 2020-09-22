Raymond James Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.