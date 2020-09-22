Raymond James Reiterates “C$22.00” Price Target for Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services (TSE:ISV) received a C$22.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISV. CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE ISV traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.29. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.33 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$30.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.80 million. Analysts expect that Information Services will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

