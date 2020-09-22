RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Kucoin. Over the last week, RChain has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $184,719.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitinka, BitMart, OOOBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

