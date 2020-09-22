RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 105.83 ($1.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RDI Reit from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of RDI traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,489. The firm has a market cap of $327.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.92.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

