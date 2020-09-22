Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have commented on RMAX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Re/Max’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Re/Max by 52.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 44.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.