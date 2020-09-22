RealChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,431.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $84,047.20 and $13,431.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.74 or 0.04414056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,186,493 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

