RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of RP stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $5,987,693.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,990,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RP. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter worth about $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,261.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 658,495 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 79,627.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

