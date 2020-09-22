Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.79 and last traded at $111.11. Approximately 218,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 376,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.42.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after buying an additional 140,478 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.