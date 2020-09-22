Red Pulse Phoenix 1-Day Volume Tops $64,100.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $64,100.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

