RED (RED) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,994.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. RED has a total market capitalization of $339,226.66 and $5,994.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. During the last week, RED has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00422812 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003146 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

