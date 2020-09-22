Redd Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $36,701.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,546.25 or 1.00476817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00166839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000932 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

