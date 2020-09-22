ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 35.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040217 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,539.36 or 1.00509504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00655618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.01347022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005652 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00108584 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Cryptopia, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

