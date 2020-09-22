Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $3,032,190.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,292,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,555,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

