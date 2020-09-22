Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Redfin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Redfin from a neutral rating to a negative rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,630 shares of company stock worth $12,479,704. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Redfin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

