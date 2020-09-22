Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 9th

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

