Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading Up 8.5%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 694,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 549,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Townsend bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

