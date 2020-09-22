Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.