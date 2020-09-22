Ren Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ren has a market cap of $179.95 million and approximately $43.35 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, UEX, Huobi Global and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.15 or 0.04445036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, UEX, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.