Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $46.88 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 45,344.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.